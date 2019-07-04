Palestinian Arabs blast 'Judaization of Jerusalem'

Senior PA official claims Israel is working to strengthen the Jewish hold on eastern Jerusalem.

Hanna Issa, Secretary-General of the Islamic-Christian Council for Al-Quds and the Holy Places, claims that "Israel is working to Judaize the city of Jerusalem."

The Israeli “Judaization” activity, he claimed, is carried out on a regular basis, including expropriation of land and the removal of Arab residents.

Issa charged that "Arab neighborhoods are isolated by means of the separation fence, and then they are treated as if they are located outside of Jerusalem, and they revoke the residents' identity cards."

He also expressed opposition to the Jewish construction in areas near the capital - Ma'aleh Adumim, Givat Ze'ev, Pisgat Ze'ev and Neve Yaakov.

In his opinion, the excavations in the City of David and the strengthening of the Jewish presence on the Temple Mount testify to Israel's will.

Palestinian Arabs continuously falsely claim that Israel is “Judaizing” Jerusalem, which they claim is their capital, in an attempt to erase the Muslim connection to the city.

Palestinian Authority (PA) officials make particularly ridiculous claims regarding the Temple Mount and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. In 2018, a number of Islamic organizations in Jerusalem claimed that the "occupation police" are trying to gradually impose their hegemony on the administration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In another instant, the PA officials accused "extremist" Jewish organizations of waging a legal battle aimed at achieving Israeli sovereignty in the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israel has also been accused by the PA of planning to replace the mosque with an “imaginary temple” and of using chemicals to erode the foundations of the mosque in order to cause it to collapse.