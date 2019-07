Two strikes (on the rock) and you're out: Watching the Nation of Israel grow up.

This week's Torah reading of Chukat (the ordinance of the red heifer) marks the end of the road for two of Israel's greatest champions, Miriam and Aharon.

But it also marks the beginning of Israel's final march into the land of Israel. Of course nothing in life is simple, and Israel's approach to the promised land is fraught with many twists and turns.

Tune into this week's Temple Talk with Yitzchak Reuven, who will be rejoined next week by Rabbi Chaim Richman.