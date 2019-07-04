Report: Anti-Semitism on the rise in Czech Republic

Report released by Czech Jewish community finds anti-Semitic incidents increased in the country last year.

The Jewish community in the Czech Republic released a report on Wednesday which found there was an increase in the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the country last year.

In the report, cited by The Associated Press, the Federation of the Jewish Communities said there were 347 anti-Semitic attacks in 2018, up by 221 from 2015 when the last equivalent report was published.

Most of the attacks — 93% — appeared on the internet, often on far-right, anti-liberal and pro-Russian media, the report found.

The group said there were two physical attacks and three attacks on Jewish property last year. The remainder involved anti-Semitic threats, harassment and verbal abuse.

The report noted, however, that the Czech Republic remains a safe country for Jews and anti-Semitism is at a relatively low level compared with other European countries.

The lower house of the Czech Parliament earlier this year recognized the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism.

The definition includes classic forms of anti-Semitism, but also offers examples of modern manifestations, such as targeting all Jews as a proxy for Israel, denying Jews the right to a homeland and using historical anti-Semitic images to tarnish all Israelis.