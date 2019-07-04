Combating Anti-Semitism in the field of ideas

Who is responsible for the rise in anti-Semitism – the left or the right? Is hatred of Israel and hatred of the Jews one and the same?

With reports of anti-Semitism on the rise in Europe and the United State, Charles Asher Small, the head of ISGAP – an organization empowering scholars and communities to fight racism, talk about fighting hatred of Jews.

Why is academia afraid of teaching about contemporary anti-Semitism and how much of an impact can talking about it in a classroom actually make?

Can a bridge between the Jewish people and the Muslim world be created to eliminate anti-Semitism?

Dr. Small also reveals what he thinks about Israel’s relationships with controversial European leaders.