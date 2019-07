Can Jewish identity be challenged by Jewish religion? How is it that a Jew can ignore the traditions and still have the experience of feeling and being Jew without comprising Judaism itself? David Lev and Dr. Sam Minskoff,

Yossi Zeliger/Flash 90 Jewish students visit site of Auschwitz death camp in Poland The Aliyah team discusses this perspective on the Jewish Identity phenomenon as it impacts the Aliyah process.





top