Netanyahu: We cannot tolerate violence

PM says attacks on police and civilians in Ethiopian protests unacceptable, calls on Ethiopian leaders to stop the violence.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu convened on Wednesday the Ministerial Committee for the Advancement of Integration into Israeli Society of Israeli Citizens of Ethiopian Origin.

At the start of the discussion the prime minister made it clear that he would not allow violence as has taken place over the last 24 hours.

"The death of Salomon Takka is a great tragedy, our hearts are with the family and lessons will be learned, but one thing is clear: We cannot tolerate the violence we saw yesterday. We cannot see the violent blocking of roads. We cannot see Molotov Cocktails, attacks on policemen, civilians, and private property. This is unacceptable and the police are preparing accordingly to prevent it. "

"We have worked together and achieved important things for the Ethiopian community in Israel and we have more work to do," he said.

"But the first thing I ask and I expect is that you mobilize your influence in order to help stop this violence, it must stop immediately, we have other things to discuss, but this is the first thing, and I hope we will succeed," Netanyahu said.