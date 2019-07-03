Poll: 90% of PA Arabs don't believe Trump

9 in 10 PA Arabs don't believe US claim its economic plan aims to improve their economic wellbeing, according to poll by PA research center.

Nine in ten Palestinian Arabs do not believe or trust the US government's claim that its

recently unveiled economic plan aims to improve their economic wellbeing, a poll published Wednesday found.

President Donald Trump's administration presented the economic part of its Israeli-Palestinian peace proposals, dubbed 'Peace to Prosperity, in the Bahraini capital Manama on June 25-6.

But the poll, carried out by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research and the first since the Manama conference, found overwhelming distrust of Washington.

The Palestinian Authority refused to attend the conference, accusing the US of systematic pro-Israel bias.

Ninety percent of the 1,200 people polled said they did not believe or trust Washington's claim that the Bahrain meetings aimed to improve Palestinian Arabs' economic conditions.

Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is leading the peace plan, has said he is seeking to reach out to ordinary Palestinian Arabs, bypassing their leaders.

But the survey also found 79 percent of the Palestinian Arab population supported their leaders' boycott of the conference, while just 15 percent were opposed to that position.

More than three quarters believed the US plan would not bring prosperity to the Palestinian Authority economy.

The poll also found three quarters of Palestinian Arabs wanted their leaders to outright reject the US plan.

Fifteen percent said the plan should be accepted with reservations and just four percent wanted to accept it without reservations.