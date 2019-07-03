Kushner: Arab states kept refugees stateless

US President Donald Trump's adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, one of the architects of the administration's peace plan, addressed the issue of the 'Palestinian refugees' in a conversation with journalists.

He noted that the Arab countries had not absorbed Palestinian Arab refugees as Jews had been absorbed into the State of Israel. "You do have a situation when this whole thing started when you had 800,000 Jewish refugees that came out of all the different Middle Eastern countries, and you had roughly 800,000 Palestinian refugees."

"What's happened to the Jewish refugees is they've been absorbed by different places, whereas the Arab world has not absorbed a lot of these refugees over time. This situation exists because it exists. When we put out a political solution, we're gonna try to put forward the best proposed solutions that we think are pragmatic, achievable, and viable in this day and age," he said in response to a question by a Lebanese journalist.

"It's very easy, on this file, to find reasons why we shouldn't do something, and maybe that's why it's been in place for so long. But I think that the people of Lebanon would love to see a resolution to this issue, one that's fair. And I also think that the refugees, the Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, who are denied a lot of rights and who don't have the best conditions right now, would also like to see a situation where there's a pathway for them to have more rights and to live a better life. We'll address that when we get to the political plan."