What were police doing instead of probing rape of 7-year-old?

The public outcry over the dropping of the charges againt the Arab man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl revealed that the investigation was carried out by a small police station, and that the central unit of the Judea and Samaria district, which is supposed to conduct high sensitivity investigations, was actually busy at that time with a completely different investigation of residents of the Givat Ronen outpost, some of them youths.

The event took place about a month and a half ago, when a group of young people and adults went out for a walk around the hill, as they do almost every Saturday night. The travelers marched towards one of the springs in the area, when suddenly a group of Arabs from the village of Burin attacked them with stones.

Jackson, who took part in the trip and is also responsible for the security of the outpost, quickly called the regional defense officer to summon a military force. There were confrontations, and a military force came to separate the parties and keep the attackers away. The incident ended without casualties, and the hikers returned to the outpost

A month and a half later, on Sunday, police forces raided the outpost at 4:30 AM, arresting five residents of the village, three of them minors. The five were part of the group of travelers who were attacked that Saturday. They were taken into custody and later brought before a judge. During that day, police investigators prevented the parents of the minors from seeing their children. Attorneys from the Honenu organization were already waiting for them in court, and during the hearing a small part of the covert investigation conducted by the Judea and Samaria Police during this period was discovered to be against the 14-year-olds who responded to their assailants.by throwing stones back at them.

The Israel Police said in response: "We do not comment on ongoing investigations and do not confirm or deny any details of the investigation. We will continue the investigation of the case and carry out all the necessary investigative actions in order to arrive at the truth."