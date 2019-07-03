Robert Singer steps down as head of World Jewish Congress

Robert Singer will step down as secretary general and CEO of the WJC, after being top professional at the organization since 2013.

Robert Singer will step down as secretary general and CEO of the World Jewish Congress.

He will become a Special Advisor to the President of the World Jewish Congress through the end of 2019, Singer and WJC President Ronald Lauder said in a statement.

Singer became the top professional at the international organization in January, 2013. He previously served as director general and CEO of World ORT, an education and vocational training nongovernmental organization. Previously he had worked in the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office for 12 years.

WJC Deputy CEO for Diplomacy Maram Stern will serve as the organization’s Interim CEO, and WJC General Counsel Menachem Rosensaft will serve as Interim Deputy CEO.