Knesset Speaker: No way to cancel elections

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) on Wednesday said his initiative to cancel September's elections had failed, and that the elections would go on as scheduled.

"In the past few days, I tried to advance for you, the citizens of Israel, a cancellation of these extraneous elections. This would have saved you billions. Unfortunately, not everyone involved cooperated, and therefore we are unable to cancel the elections," Edelstein tweeted.

Blue and White leader Yair Lapid tweeted: "Want to save even more billions, Yuli? Let's create a unity government without [Israeli Prime Minister] Binyamin [Netanyahu], that won't cave to the extortionists."

Last week, Edelstein told 103 FM Radio why he was working to cancel the repeat elections.

"Many people from the various parties said, 'What a huge mistake we made,'" he said then, adding that Blue and White MKs had also expressed regret for the new elections.

But even though members of most parties wanted to turn back the clock, Edelstein made it clear that "it will only work if we reach an absolute majority - not if we find some deserter who's willing to vote against it."

"I come with clean hands, and not as anyone's emissary. There were also people [who regretted the move] who had no fear at all of losing their seats in the next elections," he added.