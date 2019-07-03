Livni: Netanyahu is not Dreyfus

Former MK: I call upon all the political actors in our camp to unite around the vision and the way and not to attack each other.

Former Knesset Member Tzipi Livni spoke on Tuesday at the Herzliya Conference, and discussed the situation of the left-center camp ahead of the September elections.

"I call upon all the political actors in our camp to unite around the vision and the way and not to attack each other," Livni said in her speech.

"Netanyahu is not Dreyfus, do not let democracy become a single man’s government, no person or leader is worth it. The price of him staying in power is too high,” she added.

Livni continued, "His personal distress is being exploited by the ideologies of the settlers and the haredi parties. A minority that sits with a gun to Netanyahu's head and he is willing to give in to them and give them everything that has been built here for years."

In her first comments on last week’s US-led economic summit in Bahrain, Livni said, "Excellent economic plans have been placed on the table. It has been made clear that they are not replacing a political arrangement, so what are we waiting for? It is possible and necessary to advance what is possible right now."

"I returned yesterday from Bahrain after six days, I met with the foreign minister, the finance minister, the oil minister and the crown prince. There is a change, a real opportunity and the truth must also be told - the opportunity for comprehensive regional peace also requires decisions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," she added.

Livni stepped down from politics before the last Knesset elections, citing concerns that her party could weaken the left-wing bloc, taking thousands of votes while having little chance of passing the threshold.

Before she stepped down, then-Labor chairman Avi Gabbay pulled his faction out of the Zionist Union joint list it had formed with Livni’s Hatnua party in 2015, leaving Livni’s faction to run alone in the elections.

While Livni vowed to bring a “revolution” on election day, subsequent polls showed Hatnuah failing to clear the 3.25% electoral threshold required to enter the Knesset.