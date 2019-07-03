The goal: Prevent humanitarian deterioration

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Major General Kamil Abu Rukun, met on Tuesday with the European Union's Special Representative to the Middle East Peace Process, Susanna Terstal.

During the meeting, the two discussed ways to improve the Palestinian Arab economy and promote civil projects in order to a prevent humanitarian deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

Abu Rukun also held a meeting with the Japanese envoy to the Middle East, Masaharu Kono. The two discussed regional cooperation, continued investment in projects in Judea and Samaria, as well as other ways to improve the economic situation and security stability in the region and other issues.

"These meetings are being carried out within the framework of COGAT’s activity to enlist the international community to invest in civilian projects that benefit all the residents of Judea and Samaria and the Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip. This activity contributes to the improvement of the Palestinian fabric of life and thus preserves the security stability in the region," noted COGAT.