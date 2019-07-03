Blue and White MK to Netanyahu: Show leadership

MK Gadi Yevarkan calls on PM to take responsibility for dealing with Ethiopians' protests, calls on demonstrators not to resort to violence.

MK Gadi Yevarkan (Blue and White), a member of the Ethiopian community, on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to take responsibility for the handling of the Ethiopian Israelis’ protest following the death of Solomon Tekah, who was shot dead by an off duty police officer in Haifa on Sunday.

"I call on the Prime Minister to show leadership and take responsibility for what is happening on the streets of the State of Israel," said Yevarkan following the intensification of the protests.

"Your silence is liable to bring the entire country to the point of no return from the Israeli public's perspective. As the Prime Minister of all of us, you are responsible, and only you," he added.

Yevarkan asked Netanyahu to "convene the government tonight and call for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into the failure of the absorption of Ethiopian Jewry in Israel and the police violence against Israeli citizens."

"I call upon the police to continue to show restraint and national responsibility," Yevarkan said. "And to you, the citizens of Israel who are stuck in traffic jams, show understanding and patience because these youths feel they are next. Support them and join the protest."

Turning to the protesters, he said, "My brothers who are protesting around the country, I call upon you to maintain restraint and not to deteriorate to violence. I'm proud of you!"