After the failure of the previous elections, Amir Peretz was elected leader of the party. Will he be able to reconstruct the great days?

As the members of the party that founded Israel go off to vote in Tuesday’s leadership primary, Gil Hoffman asks if Labor has finished its historic role or is on the way to new life.

He speaks to former Labor secretary-general and former MK Hilik Bar from a polling station where people are lining up to vote. Bar says the eulogies for Labor are premature and better days are on the way.