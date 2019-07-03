Watch: Fireworks launched at Border Police officers

Border Police forces who were operating at the Shuafat crossing against rioters on Tuesday evening encountered violent disturbances.

The riots included rock throwing, firebomb throwing and the launching of fireworks directly at the officers who were located just a short distance away from the disturbers while attempting to restore order.

In light of the fireworks that endangered the officers, one of them fired at the lower body of one of the suspects who was wounded in the leg.

The wounded man was evacuated by the fighters to the Shuafat crossing and from there for medical treatment at the Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem, where he was listed in light to moderate condition.