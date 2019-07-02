Amir Peretz wins Labor primaries

Former Labor party leader to head the party again in September elections after winning primaries.

MK Amir Peretz won the Labor party primaries on Tuesday and will lead the party in the elections for the 22nd Knesset in September.

Peretz won 47 percent of the votes in the primaries, overcoming contenders, MK Stav Shafir, who received 26.9 percent of the vote, and MK Itzik Shmuli, who won 26.3 percent of the vote.

The voting in the primaries was extended by one hour due to roadblocks around the country and ended at 22:00. The turnout was 45.6 percent.

Peretz served in the past as chairman of the Labor Party and served on behalf of the party as defense minister in Ehud Olmert's government.

Before the elections to the 19th Knesset, Peretz resigned from the Labor Party and ran for the Knesset on behalf of the party led by Tzipi Livni. During the 20th Knesset, Peretz returned to the Labor Party.