Watch: Chabad hasidim mark 25 years since Rebbe's passing

Chabad Lubavitch hasidim from around Israel gather in Jerusalem to mark a quarter century since the passing of the Lubavitcher Rebbe.

Approximately 15,000 Chabad Lubavitch hasidim gathered Monday evening in Jerusalem, to mark the 25th anniversary of the passing of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the Lubavitcher Rebbe.

Throughout the event, hasidim and other affiliated individuals close to the Rebbe spoke about how he impacted their lives and how they were influenced by his great light, which continues to shine even today, 25 years after his passing.

Rabbi Yosef Yitzhak Aharonov, who chairs the center for activities of Chabad emissaries in Israel, said the speech given by Poway's Rabbi Yisrael Goldstein at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly last week was one that the Rebbe had proofread 32 years ago, in preparation for planned speech at a UN event at that time.

In the center of the Jerusalem gathering, a screen showed a livestream of events happening at the Rebbe's gravesite.





