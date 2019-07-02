Doomed Texas flight seemed 'completely normal' before crashing

A "personal" Texas flight which crashed over the weekend seemed "completely normal" before it collided with a hangar at Texas' Addison Municipal Airport, authorities said Monday.

According to Bruce Landsberg, who serves as Vice Chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), air traffic control radar data showed that the plane had "acknowledged takeoff" and controllers were "not aware of any further communications between the crew," NBC News reported.

The plane, a Beechcraft Super King Air 350i, was en route to St. Petersburg, Florida, and carrying two crew members and eight passengers when it crashed at around 9 a.m. Sunday morning, killing everyone on board.

NTSB has recovered the cockpit voice recorder, and Landsberg expects to have a preliminary cause of the crash in approximately two weeks. He also noted that the plane had recently come under new ownership, but its tail number had not yet been changed.

Efforts to contact the new owner were unsuccessful, the plane's former owner, Todd DeSimone, told the Associated Press on Monday.

According to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman, the craft was destroyed by a fire in the hangar, which also damaged two other craft, and the FAA investigation is ongoing.

David Snell, a pilot who saw the plane take off and crash, told NBC News that the plane's engine "didn't sound right" and that it remained "low" and "slow" before appearing to stall and colliding with the hangar.

He told KDFW TV: "It looked like it was clearly reduced power. I didn't know if it was on purpose or not, but then, when the plane started to veer to the left, and you could tell it couldn't climb. My friend and I looked at each other and we're like, 'Oh my God. They’re going to crash.'"