Lapid: If Netanyahu stays, Israel will turn into a theocracy

Blue and White MK Yair Lapid claims 'something happened' to PM Netanyahu, warns of end to Israeli democracy if Netanyahu wins reelection.

Israeli democracy will be in danger if Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu wins reelection, opposition MK Yair Lapid (Blue and White) claimed Tuesday, warning that the secular Israeli government will be replaced with a theocracy if Netanyahu stays in office.

Speaking at the Herzliya Conference Tuesday morning, former Finance Minister and Blue and White MK Yair Lapid excoriated Netanyahu, calling him a “bad prime minister” who would endanger Israeli democracy if he is not defeated in this year’s second Knesset election.

“He needs to go home,” said Lapid. “Not just because I have something personal against him, or because of the indictments, but because he is a bad prime minister.”

“When I said that ‘something has happened to him’, people laughed. But today, no one is laughing. Even ministers close to him are saying this now.”

Lapid went on to accuse Netanyahu of avoiding pressing issues, and said Israel was in danger of becoming a theocracy if Netanyahu remained in office.

“Instead of dealing with problems, he’s developed an inclination towards avoiding anything that smells like defeat. But when there’s a success, he calls a press conference.”

“If Netanyahu stays in power, we’ll be on the way towards becoming a theocracy and a non-democratic state.”