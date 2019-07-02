The low-cost 'private' flight

When Yaakov Weiss and his wife booked low-cost tickets from Italy to Israel, they thought it would be a regular flight.

But when they arrived at the terminal, Israeli security officials greeted them with: "Are you Weiss?" and explained that they were the only ones waiting to check in.

According to the captain, the flight was the first in operation this season, so "there was no one to bring home."

In a Facebook video, the flight captain can be heard greeting the couple personally: "Hello Mr. and Mrs. Weiss. Welcome to Israir Flight 352 to Tel Aviv. The flight will take approximately three hours and fifteen minutes. Have a great flight!"

Assigned to sit in Row 14, Yaakov Weiss joked, "We can sit in Row 15, right?" The flight attendant can be heard: "Yes, you can sit in Row 16 as well, and if you really insist, 17 also works."

Yaakov Weiss and his wife struck it lucky by "simply" using Skyscanner - "nothing more and nothing less."

In an interview with News 12, Weiss said the trip was a business trip - the two own a children's clothing store - and that he and his wife booked their one-way tickets, which cost $120, a week and a half prior to the the trip. "We obviously didn't dream that this is what would be waiting for us, it was such a surprise."

"We also saw that the entire staff at the terminal was excited for us, it wasn't just us who were excited. They all came to meet the happy couple who got a private flight. Everyone was there to help us."

Watch the Hebrew video here: