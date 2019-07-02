Twitter suspends Egyptian actor who called to kill Jews

Twitter has suspended the account of an Egyptian actor and writer who tweeted, “Now lets kill some Jews,” JTA reports.

Hesham Mansour’s tweet appeared Monday morning on his feed, which has over 800,000 followers.

In June the television actor tweeted “All negativity in the world, caused by jews. All terrorism in the world, caused by jews. All depression, darkness, also jews.”

As of Monday afternoon, his account was suspended, according to JTA. Twitter explained that the company suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules, which prohibit tweets that promote “violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”

Although Egypt became the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel in 1979, Egypt's political elite and some citizens remain hostile to any normalization of ties with Israel.

A 2015 poll found that Egyptians see Israel as the "most hostile" of their neighbors, despite the peace treaty. Anti-Semitism is still prevalent among Egyptian society.