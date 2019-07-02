The Biblical superhighway unearthed

Ze’ev Orenstein says the discovery of the “Pilgrims' Road,” isn’t a matter of faith, but rather a matter of “fact”.

Josh Hasten interviews Ze’ev Orenstein, Director of International Affairs for the City of David Foundation.

Yesterday, the City of David opened the “Pilgrims' Road,” the actual road used by Jewish pilgrims to walk up to the Temple in Jerusalem during the High Holidays after purifying themselves in the Shiloah pools down below.

Orenstein refers to this new discovery as the ancient "Biblical superhighway", as hundreds of thousands of Jews would use this path to make their way up to the Temple.

He also gives his take on the haters who came out to protest yesterday’s ceremony, by saying the discovery isn’t a matter of faith, but rather a matter of “fact” linking ancient Jewish history to our presence here today.