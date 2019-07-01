Ethiopian immigrant protest gains traction

Members of the Ethiopian community and their supporters have been demonstrating since Monday morning in the Haifa area to protest the shooting of Salomon Takka last night in the Kiryat Chaim neighborhood

Demonstrators protested before the Zevulun Police Station in Haifa with their hands tied to symbolize helplessness before police brutality and lit candles in memory of the deceased on Hashayara Street in Kiryat Chaim. The policeman who shot Takka was questioned by the police on suspicion of manslaughter and at the end of his interrogation was released to house arrest.

According to the Kann News report, Takka's father also attended the protest and shouted: "They took my son; where's justice?" He said that his son just went out to play and never came back. Sami Baruka, one of the leaders of the demonstration in the Krayot, called on demonstrators not to use violence. "Until now we've stood it without violence, let's continue on this path, we won't give them a drop of excuse so they can say we're violent," he said.

Some demonstrators blocked Highway 22 and burned tires.

MK Omer Yankelevich (Blue and White) wrote on her Facebook account: "The tragic event of Salomon Takka, a 19-year-old boy who left home with his friends and was shot to death, is no longer an 'incident', but a resonant social sign. I don't know exactly what happened in the place, and I hope that the Police Investigations Division will lead to the truth soon, but in any case we must pay close attention to the fact that an entire public in Israel feels rejected, persecuted, and humiliated. This situation necessitates a comprehensive plan of action to invest in the Ethiopian community, paying attention to and preserving its dignity, character, and uniqueness, as well as education for tolerance and mutual care in the entire country between all sectors and communities. My condolences to the Takka family in their terrible grief, may they know no more sorrow."

MK Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) was quick to utilize the incident: "It's hard to imagine a fight where the need to separate between them justifies shooting that ends in death. It's hard to imagine such an event happening if the boys were white. Condolences to Salomon Takka's family. The shooting must be investigated not only to investigate a crime, but also to understand that racism in police violence kills and to begin to fight it seriously."

MK Aida Touma-Sliman (Hadash-Ta`al) also responded: "The role of the police is to protect civilians, not to kill them. It's simple. Almost all the victims were Arabs or Ethiopians, like the young Solomon Takka yesterday. It's clear that the police are infected with racism. There are lives that are worth less. Indictments are never filed. Policemen who kill escape unharmed. The Police Investigations Division excels in whitewashing."

Meretz Party operative and former Tel Aviv Deputy Mayor Maharta Baruch-Ron tearfully lamented at the Ynet studio: "A plainclothes policeman shoots a boy and kills him. He had a variety of actions he could have done before he managed to point a gun to the center of his body and murder him. It's incomprehensible. This must stop."

Baruch-Ron added, "They have to come out and say, 'We apologize, we embrace the family, we're doing thorough checks so this thing won't happen again.' I didn't hear that, and it won't be the last time."

