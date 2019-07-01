Last night an organization calling itself The Global Campaign to Return to Palestine put up a massive roadside sign on Route 60, the central highway of Judea and Samaria. The sign, condemning the Bahrain Economic Workshop, proclaims: “The Bahrain Conference of Shame Fails – We are Stronger than any Deal.”

The billboard carries the emblem of the key, a reference to the Arab demand for the right of return, associated with the mass riots organized by Hamas on the Gaza border for the past two years, which they have labeled “The March of Return”.

Route 60 is traveled by hundreds of thousands of Israelis and Arabs daily, and the prominent location chosen for the sign may indicate it is directed mainly toward Israelis.

Members of the Regavim team who discovered the sign this morning demand its immediate removal: “This is clear incitement by an organization that encourages terror,” said Regavim Field Coordinator for Judea and Samaria Yishai Hemo.

“In recent days, data released by Regavim has proven that the Palestinian Authority is taking over Area C. The Arabs feel that they can do as they please, and they behave as though they are already in charge of the territory – in areas under full Israeli jurisdiction. Posting a provocative sign that incites to violence and terrorism in broad daylight is a perfect illustration of the situation.”