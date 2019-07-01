Gantz: Iran is an international problem, not an Israeli problem

Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz on Monday responded to Iran's announcement that it has enriched more than the permitted amount of uranium.

"Israel is united and determined in the face of the Iranian threat. Today it is clear that Iran is not an Israeli problem but an international problem," Gantz said.

"I call for a wide universal treaty against Iran, toughening of the sanctions, and mutual preparations for a situation in which Iran continues in its present direction.

"At the same time, I trust and believe that the IDF and the security agencies are constantly preparing for an event in this area, and that they will know to give the political echelon the proper solutions for the threat, so that Iran will never achieve nuclear weapons.

"Even when we are in an election period, it's important to emphasize that the issue of the Iranian threat is above all politics. We will support and aid any decision the government makes which will strengthen Israel's security."