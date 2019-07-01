The Taglit version of "A Tribe of Brothers and Sisters"

Over 100 Birthright participants were filmed in the making of the clip, which features 30 beautiful locations across Israel. The clip was directed by Shilo Galai.
The clip was produced to honor Birthright Israel's current summer season, currently in its peak. Around 32,000 young Jewish adults will visit Israel through Birthright Israel this Summer.
Gidi Mark, the CEO of Birthright Israel: "When young Jewish adults from around the world sing A Tribe of Brothers and Sisters together, they sing about the unity of the Jewish people. More than 30,000 young people will experience Israel as part of Birthright Israel during the summer, and I have no doubt that this is the message that they will return home with".
Doron Medalie and Idan Raichel, the creators of the original song said: "This song touches the beating heart of our people – in unity. When Jews from all over the world sing it together, it gives a message of hope that maybe despite the differences of opinion between us, we also know how to embrace what we have in common, and what unites us, putting disagreements aside for just a moment. Music is an international language and we are very proud that the song we wrote helps bring young Jewish people from the Diaspora to our country, and it is very exciting that tens of thousands of Jews who come here through Birthright Israel every year are able connect to the country and its people through music as well."
Andy Bodian, 19, a Birthright Israel participant from Long Island, New York said: "Taking part in the making of the clip gave me a taste of Israeli culture and tradition, but more importantly - it made me feel like I belonged. The words "here is a home, here is a heart" touched me most of all, and entirely reflects the experience of Birthright for me as a program that connects me to my Jewish identity "
Shevet Achim Ve’Achayot
Written by Idan Raichel and Doron Madalie, Translated by Nadav Patt
For seven decades in my car
Have been driving, while I look afar
How past to present swiftly turns
And how my soul inside still yearns
Above Masada comes the sun
And a prayer to Jerusalem shall run
From the Kinneret and Achziv
To celebrating Tel Aviv
My father wished upon a well
That we all meet in Israel
And now my child is asking me
How this land has come to be?
This is home, this is heart
We will never be apart
Our parents are the roots
We - the flowers, we are music note by note
Shevet achim ve’achayot
The same old street, same neighborhood
Twelve sons of Jacob on their route
Together wandering around
In search of what will soon be found
A man reflects his homeland’s view
Engraving lines of old and new
Between the promises and prayers
A scent of oranges and pears
And in my mother’s eyes I see
A place that’s always right for me
On the guitar somebody plays
An ancient song to guide my ways
This is home, this is heart
We will never be apart
Our parents are the roots
We - the flowers, we are music note by note
Shevet achim ve’achayot
From the beginning all is stitched
Piece by piece the story’s built
Two words connect and meaning made
With a poet’s golden thread
We now belong, we’re family
To all my friends I say: “Achi!”
With every heartbeat in my chest
I’m from the East, I’m from the West
This is home, this is heart
We will never be apart
Our parents are the roots
We - the flowers, we are music note by note
Shevet achim ve’achayot