Jordan criticizes Israel for opening road to the Temple

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday slammed Israel for opening the 2,000-year-old Pilgrims’ Road which linked the historic City of David to the Temple Mount.

In a statement quoted by Jordan’s official news agency Petra, Foreign Ministry spokesman Sufian Qudah warned that such "illegal and irresponsible" actions escalate tension.

Qudah underscored Jordan's utter rejection of what he called “Israeli attempts that seek to alter the identity of the occupied city of Jerusalem, especially the al-Aqsa Mosque and its surroundings.”

Such Israeli actions are "vile violations" of the international and human law, he said, calling on the international community to assume its moral and political responsibilities in promptly halting these practices and to emphasize the importance of respecting eastern Jerusalem's status as an integral part of the Palestinian territories, which have been under occupation since 1967, in accordance with the international law and resolutions of the international legitimacy.

Representatives from around the world gathered in the City of David, just outside of the Old City of Jerusalem, on Sunday, for the unveiling of the Pilgrim’s Road.

Among those in attendance were US Ambassador David Friedman and White House special envoy Jason Greenblatt, whose presence at the ceremony angered Palestinian Arabs.

The Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization and chief Palestinian Authority negotiator Saeb Erekat launched an unprecedented personal attack on Friedman and Greenblatt for taking part in the unveiling, accusing them of promoting “racist colonial” interests.

Hamas also blasted Friedman and Greenblatt, saying their actions were the continuation of the American administration's “aggressive policy” against the Palestinian people and their holy places.