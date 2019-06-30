Moshe Feiglin issues ultimatum to Naftali Bennett

Feiglin wants Bennett to decide by the end of the week whether they're running together as a joint party.

Chairman of Zehut, Moshe Feiglin, presented an ultimatum to New Right chairman, Naftali Bennett, who said he won't discuss political alliances until July 15.

A Channel 12 News report said that Feiglin is demanding that Bennett decide by the end of the week if he wants to hold open primaries for the leadership of a joint party, or whether he wants to run separately from his party.

The two have been in contact for several weeks, but are still divided over who will head the party. While Feiglin is ready to hold primaries, Bennett demands first place.

Feiglin said recently that he would be willing to run for the next Knesset together with Bennett and Shaked, but demanded a public examination of who would head the party.

It is very possible that if Bennett says that he is placing Shaked at the head of his party, Feiglin will agree to reconsider the possibility of placing him in first place.

The New Right responded, "The chairman of the New Right, Naftali Bennett, is building a liberal right-wing bloc that combines all those who believe in a free economy, Judaism without coercion, and the integrity of the country. Anyone who sees himself as a liberal rightist is invited to join."