'Shaked is selling out the New Right to help the Likud'

New Right activists accuse ex-Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked of promising to dissolve the New Right, in exchange for a place with the Likud.

New Right activists are claiming that former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked has been doing everything she can in recent weeks to secure a place in the Likud, and is offering the break-up of the New Right, her former party, in exchange, according to a Walla! report on Sunday.

The activists say that Shaked is conducting talks with Likud officials in which she said that if Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will secure her place in the Likud, she will ensure that the New Right will dissolve and won't run in the upcoming elections.

Two of the activists told Walla! that "Shaked is selling the party for her personal aspirations," adding that "they won't let her use the New Right as a bargaining chip." However, Shaked's office responded to the claims as "complete falsehood."

Shaked, who is returning to Israel in ten days from a family vacation, has yet to announce a decision about how she will be running in the upcoming elections. The likely options are joining the Likud, rejoining Naftali Bennett to run with the New Right or running as one of the leaders of the United Right-Wing Parties.