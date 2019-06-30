Amb. Danny Danon to protesters: 'Shame on you'

Danon tells protestors to the unveiling of a Herodian road to connect to their own ancient history and historical Jerusalem.

David Friedman and Danny Danon at the ceremony by the City of David

Arutz Sheva spoke to the Israeli ambassador to the UN Danny Danon shortly before the unveiling of the Herodian road, the Pilgrim's Road, in the City of David on Sunday evening.

"The Herodian road in the City of David is a historical representation that attests to the Jewish people's connection to Jerusalem," Danon said. "Demonstrations will not change historical truth. I say [to the protestors], "Shame on you. You should come and get connected yourself to our ancient history and our ancient Jerusalem."

Ambassador Danon, who is currently visiting Israel, took part today in the festive occasion celebrating the inauguration of the Pilgrim Road alongside the special envoy of the Trump administration to the Middle East, Jason Greenblatt, and the US ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

Danon said regarding the intent of various organizations to protest against the ceremony that "holding demonstrations and spreading false facts will not change the historical truth and will not sever the unbreakable connection to the heart of the Jewish people. I will continue to bring delegations of dozens of diplomats from around the world."

The Herodian road led the pilgrims to the Temple, currently passing between the Pool of Siloam on the slopes of the City of David, the Givati Parking Lot, up to the City of David, and by the Davidson Archeological Park adjacent to the Western Wall.

Doron Spielman hailed the opening of the Pilgrims' Road as "truly historic".

"The actual stones of that road have been worn smooth by the heels of Jewish men, women, and children for thousands of years. And here we are, together with the American government, celebrating the Jewish connection to Jerusalem.