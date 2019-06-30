Israel frees Palestinian Authority's Jerusalem affairs chief

Senior Palestinian Authority official released after violating Oslo Accords by hosting Chilean president in Jerusalem.

Israeli police Sunday released from custody the Palestinian Authority chief for Jerusalem affairs after questioning him over claims he organised activities in the city in violation of Israeli rules, his lawyer said.

The Palestinian Authority chief of Jerusalem affairs, Fadi al-Hadami, had been arrested in his eastern Jerusalem home early Sunday and taken for questioning, with a police spokesman saying he had been involved in unspecified "activities in Jerusalem".

His lawyer Mohannad Jbara said the arrest was due to recent activities that have included accompanying Chile's president during a visit to Jerusalem's Temple Mount.

Jbara said Hadami was released Sunday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Hadami was seen alongside Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on a tour of the holy site.

Israel condemned the PA's hosting of Pinera in Jerusalem as a violation of regulations established as part of the Oslo Accords and a breach of understandings reached with Santiago for the head of state's visit.

Chile later said Pinera's visit was private, with Hadami's presence not part of official protocol.

Hadami's arrest also comes after days of violent Arab riots in Jerusalem.

Overnight Saturday, Israeli police "continued dealing with riots and disturbances in a number of neighborhoods when stones were thrown at officers and fireworks fired at them," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said in a statement.

Two officers were wounded and six terror suspects arrested, Rosenfeld said.

The continued unrest follows the shooting of a 20-year-old Arab terrorist in the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya by Israeli police, after he shot fireworks at the officers.

The terrorist, identified as Mohammed Obeid, died of his wounds, the Palestinian Authority health ministry said.