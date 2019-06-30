'To assist child victims of crime'

The first event of its kind on the subject of "Assistance for Child Victims of Crime in a Society's Periphery' was held this morning in Jerusalem.

"The story of the seven-year-old girl (who was raped) requires not only the police to draw conclusions, but also all of us." The conference is being attended by professionals, social associations and representatives of government ministries, the initiator, MK Omer Yankelevich (Blue and White).

"We are in the midst of an election campaign, but this issue is important, and we want to be practical and work," Yankelevich said. "I come from a peripheral society which is aware of the hardships and challenges these communities face: Druze, immigrants, Ethiopians, It's hard to understand whate they face."

The haredi Knesset member added, "I feel that it is necessary to live from within and to understand the complexity, and my place is to say: There is no need to change peripheral societies, we need to accept them and enable them to work in academia. And one topic is the topic for which we convened today: The story of the seven-year-old girl, and I say, if we can find one or two things that can be promoted and we decide to slave over it. it will work."

"There are such complex processes here, and we must try to bring something practical - we will talk, hear, and listen - and then send me to the task (in the Knesset) at the end of this day," Yankelevich said. "It's important to me to say that we need to understand the injured party here, and we need to see how we deal with the dilemmas of each side, and we often come up with an offensive reality, because there was no guidance."