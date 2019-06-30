IfNotNow seeks to expand to influence Democratic 2020 race

The radical IfNotNow organization is expanding in order to influence the Democratic primaries ahead of the 2020 presidential race, Politico reported.

IfNotNow has launched a 501(c)(4), a nonprofit tax-exempt organization, and has begun to train activists in New Hampshire, an important early primary state for the Democratic party.

The group told Politico that it seeks to raise $100,000 in its first quarter.

The purpose of the campaign is to encourage the Democratic candidates to pressure Israel over its treatment of the Palestinian Arabs.

“Our focus is going to be trying to push the candidates past giving lip-service to a two-state solution,” said IfNotNow co-founder Emily Mayer, “without recognizing the underlying dynamics and explicit moves by the Israel government that are creating a one-state reality where Palestinians are denied basic rights.”

The group will also seek to confront candidates on camera to get them to commit to certain policies and create moments which would go viral online.

IfNotNow's first target is Bernie Sanders, the self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist senator from Vermont, who is campaigning in New Hampshire this week.

Sanders has been a vocal critic of the current Israeli government, deeming it "racist."