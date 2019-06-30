'Gantz is like a turtle, taking forever to make a decision'

A senior official in the Blue and White party criticized party leader Benny Gantz as being "kind of like a turtle, slow to make decisions," Yisrael Hayom reported.

Another senior official echoed the complaint against Gantz. "We cannot stop waiting for Benny to decide. We wait for days for him to make decisions, even the simplest ones."

"Most of the decisions in Blue and White are ultimately made by Benny, so most of the decisions are stuck," he said. "Bogie (Ya'alon) and Gabbay are used to it, while Lapid has already gotten used to it. The three of them already know that the cockpit meetings end without decisions because of Benny's slow decision-making process. It's not for nothing that they called him 'Laid-back Benny' in the army."

According to them, "Chairman Gantz's decision-making processes are slow, creeping and influencing the list. The bottom line is that there are three chiefs of staff but the decision-making of a writer [for the army magazine]."

The Blue and White party responded to the criticism: "Thanks to Benny Gantz's decision-making process, Blue and White won an unprecedented achievement. We are currently building a strategy that will lead us to replace the government in September, and this is being done despite all the accusers."