Bennett: We will join 'technical bloc'

Bennett says his New Right party will run as a liberal right-wing party. 'We'll join other parties in a technical bloc to ensure success.'

Former Minister Naftali Bennett announced that the New Right party would run in the upcoming elections as a "liberal right-wing" party.

"A party that believes in a free economy, security-related aggressiveness, the integrity of the people and the land, and welcoming Judaism," Bennett wrote on his Facebook account.

"A party that is not sectoral, but cares for all parts of our good people. We will join other parties in a technical bloc in order to ensure success," Bennett wrote. “Your insights help me a lot.”

"Soon I will ask you, friends, for active assistance so that we will succeed in a big way."

A poll conducted by Prof. Camil Fuchs and published on Channel 13 on Wednesday indicated that if the elections were held today, Likud and Blue and White would win the same number of seats - 32 each.

According to the data, the Arab Joint List is the third largest with 12 seats and Yisrael Beytenu gets 7 seats.

Four parties win 6 seats - Shas, United Torah Judaism, Meretz and Ehud Barak's new party.

The Labor Party continues to weaken with 5 seats, United Right gets 4 seats, as does New Right.