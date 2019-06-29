Likud estimates: Kulanu voters may vote for Blue and White

Likud believes Blue and White may be able to sway right-wing Kulanu's voters, report says.

The Likud party estimates that the center-left Blue and White may be able to win the Kulanu party's voters, if they advertise to the right-wing populace, Kan reported.

This, the report says, is a result of Ehud Barak's decision to create a party, and possible unions on the Left.

Meanwhile, the Likud is expected to abandon the slogan, "Gantz. He's left. He's weak," which it used for April's elections, due to the fact that it is less relevant now, and the public is tired of it. Instead, the report said, the party will opt for a new slogan, based on what the political map ends up looking like.

Earlier this week, the Likud reportedly offered Blue and White leader Benny Gantz a rotation agreement for the role of prime minister, in exchange for the party's support in canceling September's elections.

Both parties have denied the report, but a later report claimed that Gantz had accepted on condition that he serve in the post during the first part of the rotation.