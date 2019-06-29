Attack in the Jordan River

Armed individuals shoot at victim swimming in the Jordan River, set his car on fire.

Footage publicized on social media Saturday showed armed individuals shooting at a person swimming in the Jordan River before pouring flammable materials on his car and igniting it.

No one was injured.

Apparently, the attackers were involved in a dispute with their victim.

Israel Police are investigating the incident, which occurred Friday, and have arrested one suspect. Initial estimates are that the dispute involved residents of the northern Bedouin town of Tuba-Zangariyye.

"Immediately upon receiving the report, police forces were called to the scene," a police statement said. "They began searching and gathered evidence from the scene. The police have already arrested one suspect for involvement in the incident, and as the case advances we expect there will be additional arrests. We will continue to thoroughly investigate the incident and to take every investigative action necessary for the purpose of uncovering the truth and bringing all those involved to justice."