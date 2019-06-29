Report: Hamas demands $5 million

Hamas reportedly demanding that $5 million of the monthly Qatari grant go towards the salaries of its employees in Gaza.

After agreeing to a truce with Israel, the Hamas terrorist organization is now demanding that $5 million of the Qatari money which is transferred to Gaza every month go towards the salaries of Hamas employees in Gaza, Kan 11 News reported on Friday.

According to the report, Israel is rejecting Hamas’ demands and has sent a firm message to the terrorist group that it if it does not stop the firing of incendiary balloons towards southern Israel, the fighting will resume.

The report noted that Hamas is insisting on renewing the salaries to its employees due to the organization’s difficult economic situation.

In January, after Hamas had received salaries from Qatar for two months, the organization was forced to ask that the money be channeled to other projects after it was criticized of being concerned only about its own people. Hamas then refused to accept the money that had been earmarked for salaries, and it was decided that the Qatari funds would instead be paid to needy families in Gaza and to UN employment projects.

Kan 11 reported that earlier this month, a new crisis erupted over the Qatari money. This time, when Qatari envoy Mohammed al-Emadi entered the Gaza Strip with $10 million to distribute to 100,000 needy families, Hamas demanded money for its employees’ salaries, and refused to allow the distribution of money to the needy.

Hamas’ demands resulted in a delay in the distribution of funds. Only a few days later did Hamas agree to accept some of the money, and only then were the $6 million allocated for the 60,000 needy families in Gaza distributed. The remaining $4 million was deposited by the Qatari envoy in a bank in Gaza until Israel allows it to be transferred to salaries for Hamas officials.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Arab sources told Kan 11 that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar himself approved the decision that was reached on Thursday night to return to the ceasefire and stop the firing of the incendiary balloons, after Israel sent a strong message through the mediators that "if the firing of balloons does not stop, Gaza risks a war."

According to the sources, the efforts to prevent the deterioration continued until midnight on Thursday night, and were on the verge of failure, and only at the last moment was the "green light" given from Sinwar, allowing the agreement to be reached.

