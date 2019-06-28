Iran complains to UN following downing of US drone

In complaint to UN Security Council, Iran says the US drone it shot down last week violated its airspace.

US drone being shot down over Strait of Hormuz

Iran on Friday formally lodged a complaint to the UN Security Council over a US drone it says violated its airspace, AFP reported, citing the Tasnim news agency.

Iran "filed a complaint to the UN Security Council and the organization’s Secretary General after a US spy drone violated Iran's airspace and was shot down," Tasnim quoted deputy foreign minister Gholamhossein Dehghani as saying.

"The complaint states that Iran reserves the right to defend its airspace and confront any violation," he added.

Iran shot down the aircraft earlier this month claiming it violated Iranian airspace near the Strait of Hormuz.

US officials have denied that the drone had entered Iranian airspace and stated that the drone was shot down in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz.

The Pentagon released an image showing the flight path for the drone that was shot down, in an effort to prove that the it had been shot down in international airspace.

“This was an unprovoked attack on a US surveillance asset that had not violated Iranian airspace at any time,” said Lt. Gen. Joseph Guastella, the commanding general of United States Air Forces Central Command.

The downing of the drone came amid already increasing tensions between the US and Iran which began when President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed crippling sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

On Monday, Trump signed additional sanctions against Iran in response to the downing of the drone.

He noted that the sanctions this time will also target the leaders of the regime in Tehran, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Zarif will be included in the sanctions as well.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, criticized Trump over the sanctions and accused him of having a “thirst for war.”

