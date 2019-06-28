Israel confirms death of J'lem Arab who shot fireworks at police

Police say Jerusalem Arab who shot fireworks at officers, prompting them to open fire, succumbed to his wounds.

Israeli police on Friday said an Arab terrorist they had shot the previous day when he attacked officers with fireworks in eastern Jerusalem had died of his wounds.

The Palestinian Authority’s health department had earlier identified the man as Mohammed

Obeid, 20, saying he died of his wounds on Thursday after Israeli forces shot him in the Issawiya neighborhood.

On Thursday police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said that during unspecified "police operations" in Issawiya a suspect fired fireworks at officers.

"He was shot, injured critically as a result of firing fireworks directly at officers putting them in a life-threating situation," he said.

On Friday, Rosenfeld confirmed to AFP that the suspect had died.

The official Palestinian Authority’s news agency, WAFA, said that Arab rioters had clashed with the police who had entered Issawiya.

Four other Arabs were injured, it said, adding that Obeid had served time in Israeli prison in the past.