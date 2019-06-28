What's it like raising 10 kids in the Muslim quarter?

In the heart of the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, Dafna Kandel hosts tourist groups and invites them to a meeting of past, present and future over a cup of coffee and cake.

Kandel talks about life in the Muslim quarter, raising her children there and the privilege to live in one of the most fascinating places in the world. "It's a personal encounter from heart to heart," Kendel tells Arutz Sheva. "At the beginning of the meeting, I talk about the historical past of the house. In the second part I talk about my personal story- why I came here 20 years ago, the complex and challenging relationships with the neighbors, what's it like to raise ten children in the heart of the Old City, and the privilege and obligation of living next to the site of the Temple."

"At the end of the meeting, I take them to the roof of the house, from where they can view the entire Old City and of course, the site of the Temple. I speak about the importance of the area, the Jewish settlement in the Old City and the coming redemption."

"The experience of hosting people in the Muslim Quarter is based on the deep connection to Jerusalem and the Old City - Jerusalem of the past, the present and the future. It's not enough just to walk around here - it's necessary to connect from the heart. That's what I offer at my home - a Jerusalem which turns all of the Jewish people into friends."