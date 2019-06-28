'Hamas is beating us with balloons'

Brigadier General (Res.) Zvika Fogel attacked the agreement between Netanyahu and Hamas, which was signed on Thursday night, in which Hamas agreed to stop launching incendiary balloons and curb the protests by the Gaza border fence. In exchange, Israel will increase Gaza's fishing area to 15 miles and resume the transfer of fuel to Gaza through the Kerem Shalom border crossing.

"It's impossible to purchase deterrence with money. If we continue to fight the fire of Hamas with fire extinguishers, we won't win," Fogel said, in light of the wave of fires in the south. "Hamas is taking advantage of our weakness. How much longer will we show our weakness? Shouldn't we stop?"

"Hamas understands better than any commentator. They know how to take the Israeli lemon and make lemonade. Let's force our leaders to join together and they can go out and win."



An Israeli official confirmed: "Following the appeal of the United Nations and the Egyptians, Israel will allow the return of fishing space and the transfer of fuel, after a commitment that Hamas will stop the violence against Israel. If Hamas does not meet its commitments, Israel will resume the sanctions," the source said.

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu following reports of the the agreement with Hamas. "This morning, too, as in a recurring ritual, Hamas members thanked Netanyahu for all the concessions granted to them in the framework of the capitulation agreement (the" calm ") on our part and sent a huge bouquet of balloons to the citizens of Israel with an explosive charge."

"The way to escape and not respond to an ongoing terror attack with 100 fires a week in the Gaza vicinity is to talk about 100 nuclear bombs in Iran. "Those who are unable to deal with the terrorist organization Hamas with concrete actions will also deal with the Iranian nuclear program in the same way - with words but no actions," Liberman concluded.