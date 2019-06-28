'The administration's duty is to protect synagogues in the US'

The sense of security of American Jews is weakening as a result of the increase in anti-Semitism and attacks in synagogues in the last year.

Rod Reuven Dovid Bryant and Jerry Gordon bring back Dr. Stephen Bryen to discuss the clash between the US and Iran.

They review Trump’s tough sanctions against Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei and Revolutionary Guard military officials, and switch the focus of the interview to discuss Bryen’s new e-book published on-line, Security for Holy Places: How to develop a Security Plan and get Financial Help.

Bryen’s book was triggered by rising concerns in the US over attacks and threats to synagogues, churches, mosques, schools, NGOs and summer camps. These attacks, Bryen notes, are often perpetrated by persons not known to local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

The leading examples are attacks against the Chabad Center in Poway, California, Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, churches in South Carolina and Texas. Bryen suggests that the US needs to ramp up a three-to five-year $1 billion program to protect religious institutions, NGOs, summer camps and schools.