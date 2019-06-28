Arab terrorist eliminated after launching fireworks at officers

A 20-year-old Arab terrorist was eliminated on Thursday evening after launching fireworks at Border Police officers in the village of Issawiya in northern Jerusalem.

The Arab launched the fireworks directly at the forces, who opened fire at him and critically wounded him.

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the Arab to the Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus where he was pronounced dead.

The terrorist was arrested in the past for intending to carry out a shooting attack and was recently released from prison.

Following the incident, riots broke out in Issawiya, with Palestinian Arab media reporting that 20 people were lightly injured.

Police deployed in large numbers in eastern Jerusalem due to the riots following the death of the terrorist.

"We will not allow any intention and attempt to harm the fighters, policemen and any other citizen by fireworks and we will act to neutralize the threat immediately, at any time and place," the police said.