The richest person in at least 7 states is Jewish.

Forbes magazine on Wednesday published a list of the richest person in each of the 50 states.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, 31, is the richest person in California with a net worth of $71 billion. Real estate developer Ted Lerner, 93, and his family are the richest in Maryland with a net worth of $5.1 billion.

Quicken Loans founder and owner Dan Gilbert, 57, who owns the Cleveland Cavaliers, is the richest person in Michigan with a net worth of $6.8 billion. Casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, 85, who also owns the Las Vegas Review-Journal daily newspaper, is the richest person in Nevada with a net worth of $37.5 billion.

Former three-term New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, 77, the co-founder and majority owner of the financial information and media company Bloomberg LP, is the richest person in New York with a net worth of $58.3 billion.

Leslie Wexner, 81, the founder and CEO of L Brands, which includes Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, is the richest person in Ohio with a net worth of $4.7 billion. Anita Zucker, CEO of InterTech Group, a private, family-owned chemicals manufacturer founded by her late husband, Jerry Zucker, is the richest person in South Carolina with a net worth of $1.8 billion.