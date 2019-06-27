Will Shaked run with Likud? 'We're discussing everything'

Ayelet Shaked, former Justice Minister, refuses to divulge which party she'll run with. 'We need to see what the political map looks like.'

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (New Right) on Thursday night spoke about her future in politics, refusing to disclose which party she plans to run for the 22nd Knesset with.

In an interview with News 12, Shaked spoke about her attempts to join the leading Likud party. She also refused to blame Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's wife Sara for preventing her from joining the party.

"There were no primaries, and there were no elections for the Likud," Shaked said. "And regarding who I'll run with - we'll wait another week or two."

"We have one Prime Minister, and the Likud movement has one leader, and his name is Binyamin Netanyahu. We need to talk before closing the lists and see what the political map looks like. We're talking with all the relevant people."

Regarding whether the next Knesset will offer Netanyahu immunity, Shaked said: "I don't think we need to change the law. There's no intention to change the law. The law will remain as is. If the issue of immunity comes before the Knesset committee, we will weigh it and decide what to do."

The full interview will air on Saturday night.