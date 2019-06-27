California tops rise in campus white supremacy

The amount of white supremacist propaganda disseminated through college campuses rose seven percent this academic year, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

A report released Thursday found 313 cases of white supremacist fliers, stickers and posters on campuses in the 2018-2019 year, an increase from 292 during the previous year.

The greatest number of incidents this year took place in California, followed by Kentucky and Oklahoma. Some materials targeted minority groups, including Jews, African Americans, Muslims, immigrants and the LGBTQ community. Others included white supremacist language or referred to websites with such content.

The America Identity Movement — a group formerly known as Identity Evropa, which launched a campus recruitment project in 2017 to promote “white American culture” — was responsible for the largest share of incidents.

The ADL started tracking white supremacist propaganda at colleges in 2016, when it noticed an uptick.

During the 2017-2018 school year, putting up fliers became “a go-to tactic” of white supremacist groups, and the new results show that it is a continuing trend, the director of the ADL’s Center on Extremism, Oren Segal, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

“College campuses are seen as these bastions of multiculturalism, diversity, P.C. culture,” Segal said. “That’s exactly what these white supremacist groups oppose and a big reason why they’re trying to bring their message to these campuses.”