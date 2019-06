Shooter 'on the run' after injuring two, at Brest, France, mosque.

Two people were injured Thursday afternoon in a mosque shooting in Brest, France, Mirror Online reported.

The shooter has not yet been apprehended, the site added. France 3 added that he was "on the run."

Unconfirmed reports claimed the victims suffered leg injuries.

One of those injured as an imam.

According to Le Telegramme, the shooter fired "six or seven" shots.