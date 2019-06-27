Google calls Ben Shapiro a 'Nazi using a dog whistle'

A leaked internal Google email which has gone viral referred to conservative commentator Ben Shapiro as a Nazi. Professor and author Jordan Peterson also received the honorific of Nazi in the email as well as Prager University, a conservative non-profit organization.

“Today it is often 1 or 2 steps to nazis," the email said. "If we understand that PragerU, Jordan Peterson, Ben Shapiro et al are nazis using the dog whistles you mention in step 1. I can receive these recommendations regardless of the content of what I’m looking at, and I have recorded thousands of internet users sharing the same experience..”

The email also suggested disabling the Google suggest feature for the "Nazis"' popular YouTube videos. “I don’t think correctly identifying far-right content is beyond our capabilities. But if it is, why not go with Meredith’s suggestion of disabling the suggestions feature? This could be a significant step in terms of user trust.”

The email was discovered by Project Veritas, a conservative media watchdog. "The email apparently was sent as part of the Google 'transparency-and-ethics' group internal communications and suggests that content from PragerU, Jordan Peterson, and Ben Shapiro should be disabled from the 'suggestion feature,'" Project Veritas wrote.

Shapiro posted the story on his Facebook page, calling the email, "UNBELIEVABLE." He also condemned YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. “Do you think your employees should be cavalierly labeling those who militantly hate white supremacy ‘Nazis,’ and then shaping algorithms on the basis of such lies?”